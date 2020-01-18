This Letter to The Editor is in response to the letter James King wrote about a potential military conflict with Iran.
As a former Marine and Desert Storm veteran, I have been to combat. Having been there, I know that we should never underestimate the opposition's will to fight. There’s a reason we lost in Vietnam, and there’s a reason we’re still in Afghanistan. To be clear, I think that the American military would destroy any other military. Though we would undoubtedly win, there would be casualties on both sides. We should not unnecessarily risk the lives of our military just so Trump can thump his chest and feel like a tough guy. There is no question that Trump would not be talking this tough if any member of his family would be placed in harm’s way. In fact, Trump would probably be more hesitant if any member of the Trump family had ever served in the military (look it up).
This cavalier attitude to combat is common among people who don’t have to personally risk harm. It angers me seeing all these suit-and-tie-wearing politicians (most of whom have never served) talk tough about combat from the air-conditioned halls of Congress. I wonder how many of them would talk the same way if they had to go (or had ever been) to combat. So, politicians, stop the tough talk because sound bites don’t win wars, and you are not the one whose life is at stake.
Willis Weaver
Albany
