Seventeen years ago, the situation in the Middle East was, relatively speaking, peaceful. Iraq and Iran had been at war with each other for 10 years or so, and neither country had the strength or resources to seriously bother the United States, Israel or anyone else.
Then, in 2003, George W. Bush and his band of merry men decided that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and invaded Iraq. Turns out that was wrong. Too bad.
By default, Iran “won” its war with Iraq and was then free to turn its resources to making the rest of the world unsafe. It, of course, made Iraq into a haven and base for terrorists. But more importantly, the Iraqi air force was destroyed and stopped bombing the Iranian nuclear power plant, which had been started by the Russians in 1975. Work on that reactor restarted.
In 2013, Iran took control of a completed and operational nuclear power plant, including control of the spent fuel with potential to be converted into weapons-grade nuclear material.
In 2015, after lengthy negotiations, the Obama administration and seven of our allies reached a written preliminary agreement with Iran, which closed down the progress of Iran towards having a nuclear weapon for several years and would potentially lead to a final agreement taking Iran out of the nuclear weapons business for good.
In 2016, Trump decided that things were just going too smoothly with Iran and, on behalf of the United States, welched on the deal. Our allies who had also signed the deal were ignored.
Since then Trump has mercilessly beaten up on Iran economically. There might even have been some small chance that the Iranian people would force their government to cave in, if Trump had offered Iran a reasonable path to a settlement and been patient. Couldn’t wait. Too bad.
Trump and his toadies, not being patient people, celebrated New Year by devising and carrying out an act literally guaranteed to unite the Iranian people behind their government again by killing a man considered to be a national hero by the Iranian people.
The Iranian government has promised the Iranian people that there will be adequate revenge, and I believe that they will keep that promise.
I have a child in the military. I am afraid of what Iran is likely to do. Any American with a child of military age should also be afraid. This is not going to end well.
— Michael C. Hall
Albany
