When you sit down to order your favorite meal at a restaurant, or stop by the grocery store to pick up fresh vegetables or produce for the week, or buy a shirt from your new store, you probably don’t think about everything that went into making those things a reality. However, chances are you can trace that dish, piece of produce, or T-shirt’s roots in some way back to a rural Georgia farmer or producer.

Agriculture is Georgia’s No. 1 industry, the backbone of our economy, generating more than $74 billion in annual economic impact while employing roughly 400,000 hard-working Georgians. Our state is a leading producer of poultry, peanuts, timber, blueberries, eggs, cotton, and watermelons – just to name a few. Our farmers provide a healthy, nutritious, and reliable food source, and their work has an incredibly positive impact at every level of society.

Tags