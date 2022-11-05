Recently I was corresponding via email with a dear friend who has COVID, risking only the computer kind of virus during our communication. I offered to leave him and his wife at the doorstep either Christian chicken that comes in an oh-so-white paper bag with red letters or I would get their favorite selection from House of China II.
My friend politely declined, poetically making it known that eating chicken soup — mostly to sustain his wretched human body — was about all that he could muster at the moment.
I was relieved his sense of humor was still alive (I won’t quote the email entirely here). I mentioned the "Soup Nazi" from the television hit "Seinfeld" (who can forget those famous words: “No soup for you!"). Turns out that "Bookman" was my friend’s favorite guest-starring character on the show. It will suffice to say here that both characters are control freaks with a kind of power that will make even a tall person (whether basketball playing and anti-Semitic or not) feel the size of an ant.
This email exchange got me to thinking that very few people in this world have any real power over us, and thank God those dreadful politicians, bombing away with ads at our nation’s conscience, frequently reach a stalemate once they are elected, though of course that position on the board means that nothing gets done, either good or bad, most of the time, depending again on whom you ask.
But this is not a column about politics.
This is a meditation on who has truly had power over us, the everyman or everywoman earning paychecks from small to big.
I had flashbacks suddenly to the days of video stores, and now I was reliving the shelf-bending customer experience of hearing a video store clerk loudly tell a customer (the customer is always right, right? Wrong! in that environment) they owed $23.86 or $9.85 for an overdue video, and unless they paid up, no more video rentals for the offending party. Nobody ever could get out of those public shaming events and pay-up demands.
Let’s face it, life was over if you could not check out a video anymore. And even a law-abiding citizen such as myself had to endure more than witnessing the public punishment as if suddenly being transported into an unforgiving pilgrim-with-shoe-buckles town square. Yes, I too have missed a deadline by an hour or so the return of the precious plastic morality test item in a place where once you got in you could only get out through another door, located by corporate T-shirt guards still inspired to work for the minimum wage.
But wait, there was one more way these people had Kim Jong-un powers (I know his father was in charge back then, but I want to be able to convey the absolute authority we associate with the missile-trigger man). These video store creatures were the enforcers of the stickered words on top of the cassettes that said, “Be Kind Rewind.” However, this plea for communal consideration — to be sure the next renter would not have to listen to the sound of a tape rewinding at home before it could be watched from the beginning, or worse, the video clerk fascist would have to perform the deed to return everything to normalcy on a fast, special rewind machine — was really a ruse and an insult.
It was much like a James Bond villain peacefully petting a cat before blowing up the world. No, it was worse, blowing up your world by charging you a dollar for being a scumbag who did not rewind. Perhaps I am making up this rewinding add-on cost of doing business after having been traumatized by the Ballbuster ... I mean Blockbuster ... Video store.
The point I am making is what power these blue T-shirted rental storm troopers had. Really difficult to believe someone had such power, especially when we consider the environment we live in now, in which retail clerks are assaulted, police are spit at, teachers are told to perform sexual acts onto themselves, and I am sure you can add creatively to the list of base and vile human behavior.
While my COVID, soup-eating friend was home suffering (and, of course, to blame for putting these thoughts into my head!), another memory was triggered, that of the librarians who really could make a production out of a book lover’s punishment, to have to come up with a nickel or even a quarter, along with pocket lint, so that you had to pay for the sins of reading a book past its due date. These days I am sure someone will start paying library patrons for reading, but that idea is for another column. But how amazing, these well-known hushing powers librarians exercised, and somehow people listened.
What happened to that world? An explanation for the change of a world where overdue VHS tapes and books were considered offensive and accompanied by punishment that meant something to those punished is as evasive as an everyday existence in which people do not park in disabled parking without permits or do not pass a person’s car on the right side without regard for anyone’s life.
I long for the good old days of home-made chicken soup, even those days when we felt the most powerless: at the video store or in the library, our sins maybe not forgiven but paid off in fines.
I hope my friend enjoys his soup, and I am sure he would agree with me that no fine could be high enough for most politicians to pay off their sins.
I salute you, video store clerks and circulation librarians.
“No soup for you!"
Ulf Kirchdorfer is an English professor at Albany State University, an award-winning photographer and a published author. His regular contributions to The Albany Herald earned him a spot as a staff member, whether or not he's willing to admit as much.