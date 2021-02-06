I really miss the Republican Party that I loved and worked for from 1963, when I turned 18, until 2008, when the economy looked to be headed for catastrophe. I was ready to return in 2016, but the Party was horribly taken over by a cult. The cult appears to be gone, at least for now, and it is my great hope that the Republican Party will re-establish itself as a rational, realistic and conservative party.
The stimulus program proposed by the Biden administration is well-intentioned, but poorly reasoned. Particularly, the parts of the program dealing with unemployment compensation are not well-crafted. Georgia unemployment pays 60% of the unemployed person’s previous wages, and I believe it is capped at $365 per week. I am sure that every state in the union sets limits in a slightly different way. A $600 addition may be proper in California, where wages are generally higher, but results, in Georgia, with some unemployed persons receiving unemployment benefits greatly exceeding any employed salary that the unemployed person has ever received.
I understand that it would be difficult and time-consuming to study the unemployment compensation scheme for each state and devise a federal unemployment payment to fit in with the policies of that state. Would it not be simple, however, for the Federal government to get a schedule from each state of persons who are unemployed and how much they are receiving and then simply match the federal payment to the state payment? That would still probably overpay many unemployed persons, but it would certainly be far more economical than a $600 Federal payment to every unemployed person in every state in the union.
Without access to the statistics available to the federal government, I cannot calculate how much this would save, but I am fairly confident it would be several hundreds of millions of dollars, and it was certainly be a just and even-handed way to supplement state-paid unemployment.
I believe that there are similar changes that can be made in almost every part of the Biden stimulation proposal. If the Republican Party will concentrate more on what needs to be achieved and how it can be economically achieved (relatively speaking), rather than simply complaining about what it costs, there should be a good chance that reasonable Democrats would agree that savings can be achieved in a fair way.
Michael C. Hall
Albany
