I went to the movies at AMC Theaters in Ledo Road on recently to watch the showing of "The Turning" at 8 p.m. I thought that I would enjoy the movie without any interruptions. Wrong!
A group of teenagers showed up in the showing room when all hell broke loose. There was no adult supervision with these kids. They talked aloud, used cellphones and kept coming and going all during the movie
.Albany police had to come inside the showing room twice to try and control the unsupervised teens. Thanks to the lady who was supposed to have been in charge of 12 of the teens by saying absolutely nothing when the police initially threatened to remove them from the showing room. At no times did you instruct the teens to behave.
There were kids that were not supposed to be watching this particular movie. The police had to ask them to leave.
How can that many teenagers be allowed to be unsupervised, disrespectful and not follow the rules of the business establishment? Where were the parents or supervisors? They were nowhere to be found.
I was informed by AMC management that this is common on weekends, especially on Saturdays. This is where fault No. 2 lies. No business in Dougherty County should allow a bunch of unsupervised teens to go unchecked.
James Grier
Albany, Ga.
