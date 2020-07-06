Woe is me, woe is me. Where do I begin? It really doesn’t matter, because the end is the end. What does it take for grown people to sit down and have a dialogue without it ending up in a shouting match or screaming and accusing others of something? Why can’t grown people sit down at a table and discuss what is on their mind or what is bothering them?
The answer is quite simple. It all starts out nice, but sooner or later someone stops a person who is talking or overshouts someone, and the atmosphere immediately changes. All the rules of engagement are off the table. Pointing out facts are only good for the person using them. Someone says something that makes another person think of something he/she wants to say and say immediately, and then it starts, the interruptions, the raising of voices, the yelling and screaming, false accusations, blood pressures rise, and people stop listening.
The only facts anyone wants to hear are the ones that favor them. Calling people names, be it racist or something that references your mother, fake Christian, or sheeple, is detrimental to your cause; don’t do it. You can’t look into someone’s heart, mind and tell what kind of person they are. And calling someone a name and then smirking, even if it’s on the inside, is wrong. Dead wrong, and when you are dead, you will answer for it.
“Through clever and constant application of propaganda, people can be made to see paradise as hell, and also the other way around, to consider the most wretched sort of life as paradise.” Adolf Hitler, although a very smart man, used his intelligence for the wrong purposes. Does this sound like any of our news organizations?
Nobody can solve another person’s problems. White people cannot go into the black community and solve their problems, and black people cannot come into the white community and solve theirs.
James David Manning, a black pastor, has summed it up pretty well: “People are walking around with a chip on their shoulder daring you to knock it off.” He goes on to say that the black community has been “hijacked,” so that there can be no dialogue because no matter what you have to say, you will be called a racist. Speaking your mind is okay only as long as you support what others are saying.
To counter the above statement, look up Archie Williams, a man sent to Angola State prison in Louisiana for 37 years for the crime committed by another. After watching Williams on America’s got talent, I was shocked at the injustice done him. I was further shocked by his declaration that there were many in prison who were innocent. But he was sustained by not allowing them to lock his mind up in prison, even though his body was. A finer man you will have a hard time finding.
Retired Lt. Col. Allen West, senior fellow at the media research center, a 22-year veteran of the military and former Congressman, asks what is going on in the United States of America right now. In his 59 years, he said he is dismayed of the young groups who are “undermining our Constitution.” The terrorist group Antifa is an organization with goals on destroying America. Anyone who donates to this group is in violation of the U.S. Constitution, by aiding and abetting a terrorist organization. As a law-abiding citizen, it took him 10 months to get the proper documentation to own a weapon that he legally purchased.
I will concede that there are many instances where black people have been dealt with unjustly: see Archie Williams. But like all black people are not bad, not all white people are bad either.
Finally, why doesn’t the world want to admit that this isn’t about slavery and its injustice. Some of the first slaves in the world were white people, and many white children were sold into slavery from Ireland and Britain. Read your Bible and history books. Again, why can’t we sit down and talk about the problems going on instead of insisting that I get my way, or I will destroy you and what you have?
