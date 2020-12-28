Step up to the plate and take one on the chin. I doubt that many in this day and time would even consider such a thing. First of all, why should anyone? If you look around long enough, you can always find someone in worse condition or shape than you are. Jealousy begets jealousy. I think at one time there was a song by Ginger and the Snaps that said, “Growing up is hard to do.”
We have just finished one Christmas like no other. Many loved ones have gone on to their graves, and many are still fighting to keep from it. We, the people, face unprecedented times. With businesses going out of business, it seems that our government is asking us to take one on the chin. By that I mean it’s asking us to hunker down and hold on. They, the government in Washington, know what’s best for us and will provide for us. All the while lining their own pockets. Rep. Jim Moran, a retired Democrat from Virginia, made a statement that $174,000 is hard to make ends meet. I seriously doubt that what I live off of would pay his utility bills.
But wait, it gets better. A 5,593-page foreign aid bill with a total of $2.3 trillion to countries that hate us. Pakistan: $15 million for “democracy programs” and $10 million for “gender programs.” (This information is taken from Breitbart.) We have a current deficient of $21 trillion, and it’s growing every second. This boondoggle giveaway package should be alarming to all people. And herein lies the problem: Few people care enough about this country to bother to look into what our government is doing
Let’s turn the clock back 250 years, to the time around the late 1700s up to 1860, just before Lincoln would be elected to the presidency. When the first white man set foot at Virginia, this country has never been the same and it never will be. The framers of our Constitution had good intentions; they just didn’t have a crystal ball to look into. I repeat, people do not read about the past and therefore are like the migration of the lemmings in Norway, which are pushed to relocate to other areas to survive, many drowning in the process. (They do not jump into the oceans and drown on purpose.) In the human experience, we are pushed by politicians to try to exist on less and less.
The time period 1700 to 1875 is one in which our government made hundreds of treaties with Indians without any intention of keeping their promises. The government took their land and justified killing them because they, the Indians, were killing us. What would you do if put in their spot? That’s just about where we are today. Social Security has been robbed, and very few COLAs have been given in the past 10 years. People complain, but they don’t read the facts.
Here are some examples you should read, and you owe it to yourself to do so: “Uncle Sam’s Plantation,” “Blind Conceit,” “Black Hills-White Justice,” and, last but not least, “Empire of the Summer Moon.” It tells what our government has done to others, and it should give a glimpse of what they plan for the common people.
Most people don’t know how to balance a checkbook, so they have no concept of what it means to spend more than you earn. This country is bankrupt, and it’s only going to get worse. It’s time to figure out what you’re going to do to stay in it. Step up to the plate and take one on the chin.
The late George Carlin said it best: “It’s a big club, and you and I aren’t in it.”
