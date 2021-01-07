Father forgive me, for I have sinned. Not being of the Catholic faith, I’m not sure what is supposed to happen after that? My confession is that in the past two presidential elections, I did not want either candidate. I did not, in my own mind, think that either one was, were, are fit to lead this country.
Let’s discuss the latest president. In all good consciousness, I sincerely believe President Trump could have been one of our great presidents. What went wrong? Actually, nothing went wrong, it was just wrong from the beginning. The catalysts for the last four years of hysteria and the following election was, in my opinion, his television show. He had no checks and balances in the show, and thereby could act as, and did act as, a tyrannical, arrogant, bully. “You’re fired!”
That may be OK for television, where just about anything goes anymore, but in the White House, a certain amount of professionalism is expected. Trump did not, here again in my opinion, exhibit any. It remains to be seen if Biden can pull it off, or should I say, keep his hands off females and make rational statements. I fully expect that the Democratic party has already made sure that the strings are attached to their puppet’s hands and feet. Democrats have been given to a minion that will take orders via a liaison from the gods in the House and Senate.
I further expect the press to give a free pass, as they did Obama, on just about everything, including softball questions during press conferences. They will paint Biden in such a grandiose manner to further the humiliation in comparing Trump versus Biden, which I think they will do in a short period of time, hoping to forget “the Don.” Only in extreme circumstances will they make references to Trump, and that will be to place blame on him when something hasn’t gone right.
I realize that Trump will never get to read this, but I’m still going to give him some advice that, had he followed, the Senate would still have been in Republicans hands, stopping any further catastrophic events by the Democrats to plunge this county into deeper debt and chaos by opening our borders to one and all.
Had Trump been rational and called an expert speech writer early on and conceded the election, telling the country, “What has just happened is done and the ride is over. It was an experience I won’t forget; it was a great honor to represent the United States and now let’s move on. I tried, I don’t think I got a fair shake, the fat lady has sung and it’s over.” In doing so, I believe that the fighting and bickering by those trying to stay loyal would have been diminished and those who voted in a particular way in retaliation toward Trump would not have happened and the Senate would still be in the hands of Republicans.
I dare not say what I expect will become of this once great country, for we have already gone downhill and are not in control of our own country. Of those few who can balance a checkbook, we are by all good and practical purposes, bankrupt. There cannot be in any good consciousness by anyone with the ability for rational thought, not realize this. God have mercy on us.
