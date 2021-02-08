Steve Roberts is a perfect example of what the millennials are turning into. As a professor, he teaches his beliefs, and the young people in his class must answer questions accordingly to get a passing grade.
Not being of the Catholic faith, I cannot expand on what the rituals of Catholicism are, so I won’t try to. In some of the efforts of Pope Francis to change things, there seems to be an attempt to unite with the LGBT, which I think is good.
I personally try to go by what the Bible says. It clearly states that “Man shall not lay with man.” Having said that, it’s up to Jesus to settle the matter. I cannot comment on other people’s beliefs, other religions or churches’ beliefs. Again, I am not the one to judge. I have my own sins that I must account for; I do not have time to study yours.
For the life of me, I cannot understand what the greatness is of the picture of the Pope behind Biden? Roberts goes on to say, “These are strong statements about Biden’s faith and focus.” From all the videos I’ve seen about Biden kissing and trying to kiss the females around, I would think that should rank in there with his strong faith.
The worst part of what’s happening in the country is getting the truth. One paper says this, another says that. One TV station says this, and another says that. What are we to believe?
I see nothing in the news that tells us to come together. I see nothing that promotes unity. We have a Squawkbox spewing viciousness and acidic comments toward others. Not what I read in the Bible. I’m sure there are many, many people who’ve read more of the Bible than me. But I try to do what’s best, however, failing a lot. That’s why I go to Jesus.
Instead of trying to out-do someone in the Squawkbox, I think it more fitting that when this virus thing goes away, we all get together and have a discussion about whatever.
If we do not come together as one and become strong, then we will forever be separated and be weak.
