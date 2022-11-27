Lately I’ve been doing a lot of observing and from that, a lot of thinking. It’s difficult to put words to paper without offending someone. I don’t know if people are really offended or if they just want something to gripe about.

I’ve been watching for a long time, the slow evolution of our marketing system. At one time, strip malls were popping up everywhere. Then the malls started to take over. Not long after, the mega-malls were trying to outdo each other to see who could be the biggest and best.

We haven’t heard from our old friend Warren Grant in a while, but the retiree from Albany has long been a contributor to The Albany Herald.

