Having been born in 1942, I can still recall my mom and dad discussing the war. I remember very little, but there are some things that stand out. The rationing of everything — gas, coffee, flour, tires, and the list goes on.
Of course, my memory is foggy on a lot of the war, but as I sat in the living room, where everybody sat because it was the only room in the big house with a stove, being as little as I was, I heard a lot of talking back and forth about the war. I certainly didn’t understand what was going on or what a war was. We often listened to the news on the radio. And then one day everybody was happy, walking around with smiles discussing the war being over.
In 2000, I met a woman in Albany, and we were married. Over the years, we have discussed several things ... where she was born, raised, her cousins living a short walk away. Then she told me that her daddy, from Edison, was in the Army in an intelligence division. He and several others were in a barn near D.C. in Virginia. The barn was left the way it was built on the outside, but on the inside, it was loaded with the latest and best communications equipment. This was done so that any planes flying over would think it to be just another farm with a barn on it. When the papers were signed, the message that the war was over was sent to Billy Coleman, who deciphered it and sent it on to President Truman. Billy knew the war was over before Truman.
Today, we are in a different kind of war. It’s for the life of the United States. Washington does not care for the armed services like it should. To support my feelings, an E1 will get $20,000, an E6 $39,000, a second lieutenant $38,000 and a major $80,000 a year. This is approximate and not exact for salaries. There are a lot of bonuses and other benefits that they receive also. Our military is sent to some of the worst places to fight an enemy that has hated us for as long as the U.S. has been around. It’s an unwinnable war/wars. At the least, their salaries should be doubled, because they won’t get all of their benefits if they don’t come back. You don’t see any high-ranking congressman or congresswoman’s child in the middle of a fire fight. You think Washington cares? Think about Benghazi?
In April 1970, an article was published in a column called “some odd ends,” which I believe was in the News Gazette in Champaign, Ill. I may be wrong about the paper, but the article is well worth reading in today’s times. The entire article follows:
“A reader who has kept a copy since we first published it in April 1970 has suggested that ‘lest we forget’ the following be published again:
In May of 1919 at Dusseldorf, Germany, the Allied Forces obtained a copy of the Communist Rules for Revolution. Fifty years later the Reds are still following these rules.
A. Corrupt the young, get them away from religion, get them interested in sex. Make them superficial, destroy their rugged-ness;
B. Get control of all means of publicity thereby:
1. Get the people’s minds off their government by focusing their attention on athletics, sexy books and plays and other trivialities;
2. Divide the people into hostile groups by constantly harping on controversial matters of no importance;
3. Destroy the people’s faith in their natural leaders by holding the latter up to contempt, ridicule and obloquy;
4. Always preach true democracy, but seize power as fast and as ruthlessly as possible;
5. By encouraging government extravagance, destroy its credit, produce fear of inflation with rising prices and general discontent;
6. Foment unnecessary strikes in vital industries, encourage civil disorders and foster lenient and soft attitude on the part of government toward such disorders;
7. By specious argument, cause the breakdown of the old moral virtues, honesty, sobriety, confidence, faith in the pledged word, ruggedness.
C. Cause the registration of all firearms on some pretext, with a view toward confiscating them and leaving the population helpless.
