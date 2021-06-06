Just exactly when did “We the People,” lose control of this country? I’ve been catching up on the Constitution, parts of which I find difficult to understand. Having said that, for those of you who have not and probably never will read the first amendment, I’m putting it here to save you some time.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
This is where I really get confused. Unfortunately, the framers of the constitution did very little when writing it in explaining what they meant it to be. Example: “freedom of speech.” No one seems to be able to agree on what that is. When did it become freedom of speech to stomp on the U.S. flag? And when did it apply to all the other aspects that were once forbidden, but now it’s freedom of speech? How about calling someone a name, or letting your underwear show, even if it’s soiled.
The Supreme Court has taken on the task of determining what is and isn’t free speech. If I remember correctly, Madalyn O’Hair started it when she successfully led the courts to stop prayer in school. It was her desire to get her way because she was an atheist. What is confusing is she didn’t like it and got it stopped. But I think it’s a good idea, so why doesn’t my word count?
Arguing for separation of church and state is ridiculous, in my opinion, because no one was made to pray. Yet if I decided that I wanted to, I was denied my right. No passing out Bibles or any religious material. And look where we are now. Sodom and Gomorrah comes to my mind, what comes to yours?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.