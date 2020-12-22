Where to start? Christmas is upon us, and all we can think of is self. Reading some information on the web, I stumbled onto this information. Georgia is No. 8 in states that people are moving to, but it does have an Achilles heel. Fifteen percent of the population lives below poverty. Not something you would really want to put on the back of your business card.
“In Albany, your chance of becoming a victim of a property crime is one in 20, which is a rate of 51 per one thousand population. Importantly, we found that Albany has one of the highest rates of motor vehicle theft in the nation, according to our analysis of FBI crime data.” This according to Neighborhoodscout.com.
The fiscal year ends, I believe, June 30, which means there are still six months to go in this year’s budget. The city of Albany’s budget for FY ‘21 was a staggering $289 million. The city manager has three assistant managers, and that doesn’t count the 19-odd department heads. The city is approximately 57 square miles, with the county at some 330 square miles. The financial statement for the city shows a staggering, just short of $16 million for revenue. The millage rate is hovering at just above 15 1/2 mills.
Isn’t it interesting that just to the south of us, we have a neighbor that doesn’t have property taxes or a millage rate and hasn’t had for five years, yet it works on a balanced budget? Why can’t we? I’ve been shot down so many times by commissioners about the prospect of one government that I feel like those little ducks on a chain at the county fair that keep going around and around and when one is shot down, it returns on the next trip upright.
I don’t have a bone for any commissioners, city or county, but I can’t help but believe that if we had one government and stopped duplicating services, plus make some other changes like Thomasville has, we could do a little better ... no, make that a lot better. But it appears to me that there are too many egos at the table that don’t want to take the chance of not being elected if there was one government since that would mean a reduction of approximately five commissioners.
But my first sentence brings me back to the season. It doesn’t seem to be about Christ, it seems to be about “me.” What do you want for Christmas? OK, now, what do you want? This has been a year like no other that I can remember, full of vicious political ads, name-calling, people writing to the newspaper to have words printed in a couple of sentences, all the while hiding behind false names or no names at all.
With the virus taking headlines through the past six to eight months, we are all too busy to think about Christmas and its true meaning, which is about a baby born over 2,000 years ago. (Just a little additional information here: We really don’t know when Christ was born, we just celebrate it Dec. 25.) I’m going to make a bet that when Christmas and New Year’s celebrations are over, a big surge in cases of the virus will emerge, even though a vaccine is now being distributed.
Unfortunately, I cannot say everything that’s on my mind. I wish I could. But I want to go on record that I support the men in blue. I support our service-men and -women. I support law and order, and I support harsh punishment for law-breakers. I’m not a crybaby. You do the crime; you do the time. For repeat offenders, it’s obvious that the punishment you received the first time, wasn’t enough to change your ways.
Folks and loved ones, those who hate me or don’t, it’s Christmas time, it’s time to forgive and forget. Try it.
And all of God’s people said, “Amen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.