“There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call the ‘Twilight Zone.’”
The time was 1959, and the words were spoken by Rod Sterling at the beginning of his new TV series. “The Twilight Zone is a place that exists at any moment of time, of space or of mind, but always when you least expect it. When you find yourself in this realm of unlimited possibility, be careful what you say or do. The right decisions may help you find your way back out, sometimes with greater happiness and wealth. The wrong decisions often lead to madness and death, or an eternity trapped in this dimension.”
It seems almost as though we are living in “The Twilight Zone” now. Many things unimaginable in 1959 seem to be what we are experiencing today. Many people, probably all people except the most unsettled, would never have thought in their wildest dreams that we, or some people, would come to disrespect the military, police, and distrust politicians to the extent that we do today.
Wikipedia explains it this way: “World government, global government or cosmocracy is the concept of a common political authority for all of humanity, giving way to a global government and a single state or polity with jurisdiction over the entire world. Such a government could come into existence either through violent and compulsory world domination or through peaceful and voluntary supranational union.”
One of the things philosopher Immanuel Kant wrote regarding establishing “a new era of lasting peace throughout the world,” in 1795, was, “Standing armies shall in time be totally abolished.” Johann Gottlieb Fichte in 1806 spoke of the tendency toward “a universal monarchy over the whole Christian world.”
And so, it is my point that in these troubled times of today, that this is becoming more and more of a passion of so few people to govern the masses of the planet. It appears to be an easier and easier achievement to conquer those of us who are screaming from our couches, “Somebody do something,” all the while not moving or lifting a finger to help stop the demonic actions that can only await such a turn of events.
Rulers of the past gave no credence to the Biblical equation that we are of one from God. Those who have ruled in the past gave no mercy to the people under them. Joseph Stalin said, “One death is a tragedy, a million is a statistic.” His death toll: 6 to 7 million.
Genghis Khan, who killed his half-brother in an argument, was so ruthless that 40 million died at his orders. Vlad III would burn beggars alive to try to create a beggar-free country.
One can sit at home in front of their 72-inch wall-mounted HD TV and watch the riots — and that’s what they are — and have no imagination or concept as to what the next step in world domination would mean to them. Most people as a whole are in complete denial that this could ever happen in the United States. The same thing was thought in Cambodia, Iraq, Croatia, etc.
If we don’t take a stand today to put an end to the escalating disrespect of our police, military, personal property, people’s lives, our freedom, and those things that we enjoy, then one day we too shall cross over into the “Twilight Zone.”
