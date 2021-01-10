To the Editor:
Did Jesus teach socialism? Where did the philosophy of socialism originate?
Socialism is the theory, and communism is its implementation. Similarly, free markets is a theory and capitalism its implementation. Communism proposes to enslave people by force, socialism by vote.
Some people think that the early Christian church practiced socialism. This is totally false, as socialism is anti-God and atheistic.
What did Jesus have to say? How does the socialist agenda fit into the parable of the talents?
Jesus likened the kingdom of God to a rich man who, before going on a journey, called his employees and committed certain sums of money to each of them according to their ability and told them to invest it wisely for him. The first two men invested wisely, worked hard and doubled their investment. They received a commendation from their employer: Well done, good and faithful servant.
But the master was very angry with the third man, who did nothing with the talent he was given. Was this man who frittered away his talent and refused to work rewarded? Was he put on welfare? No sir. He was called a foolish and unprofitable servant.
We have all been given at least three assets: time, words and talents. Both in this life and the life to come, we will have to give an accounting of how we spend them.
Neither avarice, nor covetousness is accepted by God. He gives us all our portion in life, and we must invest our talents wisely.
Daniel Del Vecchio
Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.