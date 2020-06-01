The hypocrisy of week-kneed governors and mayors of these cities where these left-wing anarchists are going wild is causing deviation to business owners and taxpayers alike.
The week-kneed response of these left-wing-led cities are responsible for the widespread destruction we are seeing in all these cities run historically by Democratic leadership. Mayors telling their police to stand down have emboldened these rioters to burn down and loot businesses owned by peaceful business owners who have worked a lifetime to build their business. They have allowed left-wing anarchists funded by those intent on destroying our country to instigate and insight destructive riots.
The city leaders who would close down businesses and demand social distancing order police to stand down and actually allow these lawless anarchists to burn and loot private and government property. If this isn’t hypocritical, I don’t understand the word.
Do those citizens who follow these anarchists not understand they are burning down their own neighborhoods? The businesses they depend on every day will not be there tomorrow, yet they gladly burn and destroy for a free television or a bottle of whiskey.
These mayors and governors who have allowed this should be sued by business owners and taxpayers. Their weak response from the beginning has caused a noble protest to become an out-of-control riot, burning America to the ground.
— Steven Tambroni
Albany
