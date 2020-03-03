We're second-generation farmers raising hogs, cattle and row crops next to the Coosawattee River in Gordon County. And we stand against HB 545 that's being promoted as a bill to help farms.
HB 545 will not help Georgia's farming families. The only "farms" that HB 545 helps are industrial animal feeding operations controlled by out-of-state corporate interests that don't care about the impact their operations have on surrounding neighbors and communities. Large-scale hog farms like these have ravaged North Carolina's water, air and rural landscapes, polluting the ground water through leaky manure pools. Their stench can be smelled from miles. Now that North Carolina is pushing back, they're looking for a new home. We do not need or want this in Georgia.
Industrial agricultural lobbyists are promoting this bill to give these mega hog farms and feedlots a green light to move to Georgia. HB 545 paves the way by taking away your right to file a citation against these industrial operations after their first 24 months of operations -- before problems occur or you even know you have a problem. The bill is not about the Right to Farm. We've had good Right to Farm bill for over 150 years. This bill is about taking away your right to hold these known polluters accountable for their actions.
Our legislature should be making it more difficult for these farms to expand in Georgia, not easier. HB 545 is bad for farming, and bad for every rural landowner who wants to protect their way of life -- not only the farmers like us who take responsibility for the stewardship of our land, air and water.
Please call and email your state senator and representative now to voice your opposition to HB 545.
Wes & Charlotte Swancy, Riverview Farms
Ranger, Ga.
