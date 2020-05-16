It’s time to call out the lack of leadership at Westover Comprehensive High School.
As a principal making a six-figure salary, Mr. Chunn has done less than the young people who bag my groceries at Publix. I’m a father of two graduating seniors, and Mr. Chunn has provided little to no support to his students during this pandemic. Unless you are one of his favorites. But, that’s just par for the course.
For someone making significantly more money than the vast majority of adults, what are we getting for our taxpayer dollars? Nothing really. The school cannot tell us when diplomas will be ready. Questions about transcripts are pushed to an online portal request with no timeline. My two seniors have not heard from the school regarding graduation rankings, financial scholarships, or honor’s day information to name a few. Parents have learned that unless we force the issue, nothing happens.
I would like to thank Superintendent Dyer for purchasing the yard signs for Dougherty County graduates. The handout of those actually forced Mr. Chunn to do something productive for his seniors.
So, again, Mr. Chunn, what are you doing with your time besides riding it out till you retire from your six-figure salary? Maybe if we had better leadership at Westover, the school system could stem the brain drain that seeks out private education with a genuine focus on students. As taxpayers and as parents, we not only expect better leadership, we deserve it.
Andy Brubaker
Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.