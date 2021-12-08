Thank you for your coverage of Lee County assessment and property tax issues in the Herald June 13 and July 13, 2021. Clearly, we were assured that property taxes would not increase. Imagine my surprise when my final bill arrived and my taxes went up 44%.
Believing this to be a mistake, I contacted the Chief Assessors office and was told that no, your bill is in order. Further, that a lower millage rate was applied to compensate for higher assessments and that challenges to the assessment values were cut off in September. Having been told that taxes would not increase, I did not feel it necessary to challenge, thus I feel ambushed.
Next, I checked with my neighbors, and their bills went up similarly. Several other people around the county noted that their property taxes increased as well.
With 13,000 notices sent out, it is possible that tax revenue could be in excess of $6 million above budget requirements. Very odd that the budget is up 3% and taxes up over 40%.
We have a modest 1,500-square-foot home and have not made any improvements.
As a retiree with Social Security as my only income, this tax increase is a significant burden. Payment is due December 20th.
I am hopeful that you will consider taking on an investigative report to uncover what is going on with the Lee County Commission.
Since 1979 I have been continuous subscriber to The Albany Herald and wish you and your staff all the best.
