After decades of relentless egalitarian social engineering, the United States is hopelessly divided, institutionally decrepit, and near break-up. Spoiled, effeminate and pitifully ignorant, Americans today are slated by Providence for great tumult and suffering.
In 1848, America's greatest philosopher and statesman, John C. Calhoun, predicted the rapid and unstoppable social, economic and political meltdown Americans are experiencing now. Calhoun prophesied that a future historian, when performing the post-mortem on the U.S., would identify as its cause of death the delusional belief of many Americans that "all men are created equal" and that all people are equally entitled to -- and fit for -- extensive liberty.
Calhoun rightly called Jefferson's mindless and un-Biblical phrase the most dangerous "of all political errors." He foresaw how demagogues like Lincoln would transmute this obviously false notion into malicious and seductive sophistry, like the Gettysburg Address. Calhoun warned that efforts to instantiate equality, contrary to nature and God's laws, do more to destroy family and good government than all other causes combined. Calhoun foretold the great egalitarian crusades since 1861 -- from abolition to black and women's suffrage to desegregation to gay and trans "rights" to anti-white CRT — and how the rage for racial and gender equality would kill the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.