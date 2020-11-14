When does life begin?
I am writing this in response to Carlton Fletchers editorial in support of abortion. The bottom line of his editorial is for men to stay out of the issue completely. I disagree. It is a national issue of the worth and value of a human being.
So, back to my original question. Everyone must decide the basic question of when a human life begins. Carlton, when does a life begin for you?
I believe that there are four areas that have to be discussed: spiritual, medical, legal and personal.
For the spiritual aspect, we need to go to the Bible. In Luke 1: 41-44, Mary approaches Elizabeth. Both women are pregnant, Mary with Jesus and Elizabeth with John the Baptist. Elizabeth said that her baby, John, leapt for joy when Mary approached with Jesus in her womb. In Jeremiah 1:5 God said that "I knew you even before I knit you together in the womb."
For the medical aspect, the advances made in ultrasound scans provide us with even more than enough visuals to see the baby earlier and to detect the heartbeat at 6 weeks. The baby basically is formed even before most women take a pregnancy test. You can watch a baby feel pain and try to move away from the abortion instruments at the start of an abortion.
The legal aspect is where it gets fuzzy. That is where we humans try to come up with excuses as to how we can deny the fact that a fetus is a human being. Our laws are based on our founding documents. “They are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness."
There is a reason that Life is first, because without it, there can be no Liberty or Pursuit of Happiness. We now come full circle. We have to go back to our Creator, God, and His definition of when Life begins.
So I ask again. Carlton, when do you think life begins? It is so sad that we can kill babies based upon where they live (in or outside the womb, and even outside the womb is becoming fair game) or if someone wants us. If you are not careful, you can easily make the same arguments at the end of our life to kill us because of where we live and whether anyone wants us.
John Cannady
Albany
