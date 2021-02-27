I'm not sure if I got the right site, but I would like to put this out there for all of Albany and surrounding counties to read.
I would like for someone to explain to me why I'm not allowed to go visit my husband over in Blaylock (at the Dougherty County Jail) because I might bring in the virus to inmates, but the staff can go to work there and take it right on in there to our loved ones. Keeping us away from our loved ones does not make any sense.
They are behind the thick glass, and if it is mandatory for everyone to wear masks before entering the jail, then we should be able to see them. I think so any way.
But I feel that it's just less work when there isn't visitation going on. That's just pure laziness. If you don't want to work the job, then don't. Ask yourselves would you like to be kept away from your loved ones? It doesn't make sense to keep us away when staff is taking things in to them.
I'm just asking and wondering why.
Thank you for letting me write this. I hope it makes it and everyone can see just how stupid somethings are here in the Good Life City.
Katby Hilbourn
Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.