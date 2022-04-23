Love him or hate him, you have to admit, Elon Musk is making his mark on history and not just because Forbes has now named him the wealthiest person in the world. And that was before a $10 billion bump in Tesla stock value this week.
Musk is up to an estimated net worth of more than $270 billion dollars. Entrepreneur, investor, space engineer, automotive architect and Tweetmaster (more than 80 million followers), 50-year-old Musk seems to be the modern-day Renaissance Man.
Once establishing control over Tesla in the early 2000s, he founded all sorts of innovative ventures — each one worthy of mention — but the one garnering the most attention recently is a high-tech mass communication enterprise known as Starlink, an offshoot of SpaceX. Already operational, its ultimate goal is to launch 4,425 satellites into orbit around the world to provide high-speed internet service to remote areas, including those ravaged by war or natural disaster.
Which brings us to the war in Ukraine.
At the beginning of the Russian invasion, Musk, at the urgent request of Ukraine, initially gave the nation 500 Starlink satellite terminals, which came with antennas, tripods and Wi-Fi routers. Almost immediately, the military began using them to keep communications open where Russia had knocked out ground-based internet. According to Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, “Today, (with the underwriting of the U.S. and other European countries) more than 10,000 stations help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to stay in touch and carry out special operations, support the operation of critical energy and telecommunications facilities, health care facilities and also bring the de-occupied territories back to life. Now Ukraine is almost impossible to imagine without modern Starlink technology.”
Musk also sent generators to continue to supply electricity to towns destroyed by the Russian army.
Fedorov gave one example of how internet connectivity was restored quickly after a series of brutal battles in the Chernigiv region. Normally, it’d take a few months to rebuild 10 km of cable connection between the surrounding villages. But with the use of only one Starlink terminal, communication was restored almost instantly.
The Pentagon has taken note as well. According to an article on Defensenews.com, “Dave Tremper, director of electronic warfare for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, pointed to SpaceX’s ability last month to swiftly stymie a Russian effort to jam its Starlink satellite broadband service, which was keeping Ukraine connected to the Internet. SpaceX founder Elon Musk steered thousands of Starlink terminals to Ukraine after an official sent him a tweet asking for help keeping the besieged country online.
“The next day, Starlink had slung a line of code and fixed it. And suddenly that [Russian jamming attack] was not effective anymore.”
This is what’s known in the Defense Trade as electromagnetic warfare (EW) rapid response. All the more impressive coming from the private sector.
In the hearts and minds of the besieged Ukrainian people, Elon Musk is a Freedom Fighter.
While the Ukrainian War slogs on, a different kind of war is taking place on Wall Street over control of one of the giants of the social media world, Twitter. In late January, Musk started buying huge blocks of shares, and by early April, he owned a 9.13% stake (worth about $3.4 billion at the time) making him the largest shareholder in the company.
After a contentious row with the board and fallout from a number of distraught employees, which I’ll explain in a moment, Musk upped the ante a couple of weeks later and proclaimed a willingness to invest between $10-$15 billion of his own cash, along with other co-investors, to take Twitter private with a hostile tender offer, bypassing the board of directors and appealing directly to the shareholders. That personal commitment grew late this week to $33.5 billion, with banks, including Morgan Stanley, agreeing to kick in another $13 billion, filing an offer totaling $46.5 billion!
Why all the drama, and what’s motivating Musk to pledge over 10% of his wealth to take control of this company? Earlier this week he told a TED talk audience that he wasn’t after Twitter for the money, but rather for his love of free speech. The problem he has with the social media platform, he says, is that he sees them as suppressors of free speech through “content moderation,” the rules many say Twitter uses to silence political views it doesn’t like. He told the board their network “has potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe.”
This idea of content moderation isn’t unique to Twitter. Other social media outlets use it to combat or suppress what they view as disinformation, misinformation or false facts. To enforce this moderation, they remove, hide or fact-check posts. In another era, one might’ve called this practice censorship, blacklisting or blackballing. Is there justification for this? Of course. However, the question becomes, who is the arbiter of these decisions? How do they determine what’s inappropriate or not? Who draws the line between hate speech and political views that simply conflict with theirs? Certainly not the government, but if it’s a company’s philosophy to tilt the scales toward their point of view, how do you balance that?
Musk is asking these questions and claims to have the answers, while making it clear he thinks Twitter doesn’t. He says, “I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy. A good sign as to whether there’s free speech is: Is someone you don’t like allowed to say something you don’t like? And if that is the case, then we have free speech. Twitter has become kind of the de-facto town square. It’s just really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they’re able to speak freely within the bounds of the law.”
He acknowledged that there should be some content moderation, citing explicit calls for violence as one such example.
Washington Post opinion columnist Max Boot sees free speech, as well as democracy, differently. He tweeted, “I am frightened by the impact on society and politics if Elon Musk acquired Twitter. He seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less.” Salon’s Matthew Rozsa breathlessly warns that “Elon Musk’s attempted takeover of Twitter is a threat to the free world.”
So, freedom fighter or threat to the free world? Our answer will depend on how we moderate our own version of reality. In this age of endless cultural doublespeak, at least in Musk’s case, his bold actions speak louder than words.
