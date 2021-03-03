Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone? “Big Yellow Taxi” – Joni Mitchell
What a wonderful song! It not only had a catchy tune, but a timeless message that, even today, warns us against the dangers of allowing the exploitation of our natural resources in the name of progress.
With apologies to the noble intent of Joni’s powerful environmental message, one is tempted to interpret these lyrics in many different ways. They compel us to recall the personal loss of some one or some thing that we’ve taken for granted all our lives, only to realize how much we miss them after they’re gone. I also see them as a greater metaphor for today’s toxic human environment of hatred and anger.
Let me show you what I mean, phrase by phrase.
They paved paradise (the U.S. Constitution)
Put up a parking lot (bulldozed over it)
With a pink hotel, a boutique (replaced it with the emptiness of a cancel culture ideology)
And a swinging hot spot (glamorous Hollywood and celebrity endorsements)
Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone? (the suppression of freedom of thought, speech and peaceable assembly)
They paved paradise, put up a parking lot (paved over our history and accomplishments with shame and guilt, leaving nothing but emptiness in its wake)
They took all the trees, put ‘em in a tree museum (the trees are our Nation’s founding fathers and inspirational leaders from our past)
Then they charged the people a dollar and a half just to see ‘em. (today they’d be under lock and key with no admittance)
Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone?
They paved paradise, put up a parking lot.
Hey, farmer, farmer, put away that DDT now. (farmer in this case is the radical left wing ideologues spewing poisonous ideas all over this country)
Give me spots on my apples, but leave me the birds and the bees, please! (freedom of speech and association can be messy sometimes, but beautiful to behold)
Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone?
They paved paradise, put up a parking lot.
Late last night I heard the screen door slam (the last bolt on the door to our Liberty)
And a big yellow taxi took away my old man (the last of our heritage slipped away)
Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone?
They paved paradise, put up a parking lot.
I said, don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone?
They paved paradise, put up a parking lot.
There’s a new anti-American Goliath raging within our own borders, cloaked with the powers of Big Tech, big government and social media, trying to crush those who resist his self-righteousness and condescension with shame, guilt, division and censorship. His mantra is seductive, deceiving us with noble words of equality, inclusiveness, social justice and tolerance – unless you disagree with their definition of the same. Then you become a danger to society who must be subdued. A social outcast – unequal, excluded and not to be tolerated.
Recognize this suppression for what it truly is. Shine the light of freedom and truth on its darkness. Remember our God-given heritage and stand united. Let’s no longer wait to realize what we had until after it’s gone. We’ve resisted tyranny many times in the past as a nation. We can do it again.
