William Cooper

Donald Trump is in prosecutors’ crosshairs from Georgia to Washington D.C. to New York City. If Trump clearly violated the law then he should be prosecuted. But prosecutors shouldn’t overreach and go after Trump absent an unambiguous offense. The dangers of criminalizing politics are immense.

For starters, criminalizing politics violates the basic principle that the rule of law applies equally to all people. Entangling the passions of politics with criminal law leads to treating people differently based on their political affiliation — instead of on their guilt or innocence.

William Cooper is an attorney and the author of “Stress Test: How Donald Trump Threatens American Democracy.” His writings have appeared in The New York Times, New York Daily News, and San Francisco Chronicle, among others.

