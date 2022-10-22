will cooper.jpg

William Cooper

Donald Trump’s threats to American democracy get lots of attention. And understandably so. His lies surrounding the 2020 presidential election imperil the American experiment.

But an often-ignored subject likewise threatens our democracy: America’s brutal, inhumane — and disturbingly bipartisan — approach to mass incarceration.

William Cooper is an attorney and the author of “Stress Test: How Donald Trump Threatens American Democracy.”

