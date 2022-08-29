will cooper.jpg

William Cooper

The FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate angered many Republicans. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, for example, called the FBI’s actions “an unprecedented assault on democratic norms and the rule of law.”

According to Trump, the search exemplifies America’s free-falling descent under the Biden administration. “These are dark times for our Nation,” he warned.

William Cooper is an attorney and the author of “Stress Test: How Donald Trump Threatens American Democracy.” His writings have appeared in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and San Francisco Chronicle, among others.

