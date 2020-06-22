Listen up. Our God is a jealous God. He loves us, but He does not love what we do.
“Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3:33) That is to say, “A divided house cannot stand.” We depart from God and His Truth, and yet we look for His favor? This world is on a collision course with God. We willingly trash His commandments, all the time declaring ourselves Christians, when in reality we are CINOs -- Christians In Name Only. We talk the talk, but we don’t walk the walk.
At this time, in my mind we are being chastened by God. His means of bringing us back to Him. Earthquakes, volcanoes, floods, fires, droughts, wars, plagues. (Does the COVID-19, Wuhan Virus ring a bell?) The world is becoming an abomination to God. However, God still offers a choice: blessings if we accept His ways, or curses if we will not. (Read Leviticus 26 & Deuteronomy 29). Seek Me and ye shall live. (Amos 5:5) Jacob's troubles are upon us; take heed. Change or perish.
Lamar Myers
Albany
