SOCIAL CIRCLE — Georgia anglers who catch five different black bass species can claim a Georgia Bass Slam. This state program recognizes anglers with the knowledge and skill to catch different species of bass in a variety of habitats across the state, while also stimulating interest in the conservation and management of black bass and their habitats, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
Georgia’s 10 recognized native black bass species are largemouth, smallmouth, shoal, Suwannee, spotted, redeye, Chattahoochee, Tallapoosa, Altamaha and Bartram’s. Anglers can find out more about these eligible bass species, including images, location maps and more at www.BassSlam.com.
To qualify for the Georgia Bass Slam, fish must be caught within a calendar year, must be legally caught on waters where the angler has permission to fish, and anglers must provide some basic information on the catch (length, weight — if available — county and waterbody where caught) accompanied by several photos of each fish. Anglers will submit information to Georgia.BassSlam@dnr.ga.gov for verification. Complete rules are posted at www.BassSlam.com.
In addition to bragging rights, fishermen and women who catch five species of black bass will receive a certificate worthy of framing, two Go Fish Education Center passes, and some fantastic and fun stickers (for vehicle windows/bumpers) to advertise their achievement. Anglers also will be recognized on the WRD website, at the Go Fish Education Center (www.GoFishEducationCenter.com), and possibly through a variety of social media platforms. In addition, all successful submissions will go into a drawing for an annual grand prize.
DNR also has a Trophy Bass Angler Award program that recognizes largemouth bass catches of 10 pounds or greater. These fish are rare, and the data from the catches help to provide genetics and growth information that is valuable to fisheries managers. Those who successfully submit a qualified fish will receive a certificate, hat, T-shirt and an entry into a drawing for a reward package. Catches larger than 13 pounds may be eligible for a free mount. More info is at https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/anglerawards.
Stacker compiled a list of 25 songs inspired by movies, drawing from lyrics, magazine and newspaper articles, fan sites, album liner notes, historical accounts, social media, and film archives. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.