AUGUSTA, Ga. -– The Peach Belt Conference Board of Directors has announced that all competition for the remainder of the 2019-20 season has been cancelled. This includes all regular-season competition for the 15 NCAA championship sports the conference sponsors as well as upcoming spring sports tournaments in baseball, softball, tennis, golf and track & field.
"This was a very difficult decision for the board to make," said PBC commissioner David Brunk. "But the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and fans is our top priority. Given the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic that we are all facing, the board agreed that this was in the best interests of everyone involved."
The decision comes a day after the NCAA announced it was cancelling all national championship competition for the remainder of the academic year.
Information will be provided to Georgia Southwestern State University student-athletes and coaches as it becomes available regarding travel, eligibility and the resumption of training and campus activities. For the latest information regarding COVID-19 and updates from Georgia Southwestern, please refer to the University's reference page: gsw.edu/coronavirus
