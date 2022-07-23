Ticket prices for Springsteen’s shows angering some fans
Paying for some Bruce Springsteen tickets these days may be “Tougher Than The Rest.”
That’s because Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” has some seats reaching $4000 to $5000 a seat.
The high prices are not going over well.
“I’m sure you won’t see this @springsteen but you or your management need to have a word with the abhorrent criminals running @Ticketmaster who are charging exorbitant amounts to see you in concert,” one person tweeted. “Please listen to your fans, nobody can afford these ridiculous ticket prices.”
Writer John Semley tweeted that Springsteen should “write a song about a working man refinancing his car and home to purchase bruce springsteen tickets.”
“i got a sixty-nine chevy /with a three-ninety-six fuelie heads /and a hurst on the floor/i had to sell it to go see the Boss at the Wells-Fargo Center,” he suggested as lyrics.
The premiere of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” is still a year away, and yet Ryan Gosling has found a way to turn every press appearance into an excuse to wax poetic about his upcoming role as the plastic boy-toy Ken.
In an appearance this week on “The Tonight Show,” Gosling was eager (“Ken-ergetic,” maybe) to discuss the never-before-heard tale of how his casting as Ken was fated.
As Gosling tells it, some time ago, director Gerwig offered Gosling the part of Ken. The script was the “best ... [he’d] ever read,” he told host Jimmy Fallon, but he wanted to take a moment and consider the decision in the fresh air.
When he walked into his backyard, he discovered an otherwise-pristine, shirtless Ken doll, facedown in the mud next to a “squished lemon,” Gosling said.
The future Ken snapped a photo of the affecting scene, perhaps a sign from the universe, and texted it to Gerwig.
“I said, ‘I shall be your Ken. For his story must be told,’” Gosling told Fallon.
And though the film recently wrapped, Gosling is continuing to name-drop his beloved Mattel character wherever he goes, even when he’s promoting his other projects, and he defends Ken fiercely against detractors.
Kourtney Kardashian is clearing up claims about her son on social media.
Kardashian, who shares Mason, 12, with her ex, Scott Disick, says their son has nothing to do with accounts claiming to belong to the preteen.
“Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday,” Kardashian tweeted. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So, I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.”
