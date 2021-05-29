Matthew Perry says he had major anxiety while filming ‘Friends’
”Friends” star Matthew Perry has revealed that he struggled with the pressures of filming the show in front of a live studio audience, saying he felt like he was going to die “every single night.”
The 51-year-old actor — who played witty, sarcastic Chandler Bing in the hit ’90s sitcom — opened up about his anxiety while chatting with former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox during the reunion special, which aired on HBO Max on Thursday.
According to Perry, his insecurity about his comedic skill meant his anxiety spiked if the audience didn’t respond positively to his jokes.
“To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh,” he said of his experience on the NBC show, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. “And it’s not healthy, for sure.”
Heather Morris says Naya Rivera ‘only person honest’ about Lea Michele’s ‘Glee’ behavior
Heather Morris says she got backlash last summer for calling out Lea Michele’s alleged bad behavior on the set of “Glee.”
Morris appeared on the most recent episode of the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast to promote a scripted, true-crime podcast she both appears in and produces titled, “The Bystanders.”
In June 2020, ”Glee” co-star Samantha Marie Ware accused Michele of creating a bad work environment on the set of the hit show, which led Michele to issue an apology on her verified Instagram account.
Morris said she caught flack for being “cryptic” last year after Morris tweeted, “was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so” about Michele.
Morris said the stories about Michele were true, but “the only person who was honest about it was Naya (Rivera),” adding, “it was something that was very hush-hush on set” and that Morris didn’t feel it was her place to say anything at the time.
Brad Pitt awarded temporary joint custody
Brad Pitt has been awarded temporary joint custody of the six children he shares with Angelina Jolie, two sources with knowledge of the case told CNN.
The decision was made a few weeks ago and Jolie’s legal team has already appealed the judge’s decision, the sources said.
CNN has reached out to representatives for Pitt and lawyers for Jolie declined to comment.
“The recent decision in the custody matter is a tentative one. This is a statutory process that is underway, and we are a long way from a final resolution of anything. Angelina believes that she and the children have been denied a fair trial and will continue to seek the best solution for the children and their wellbeing,” a source close to Jolie told CNN.
— From wire reports
