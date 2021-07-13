Zac Efron busts his grandpa out of his retirement home to watch soccer
Zac Efron jokingly busted his 93-year-old grandpa Hal out of his senior living home.
The “High School Musical” star and his brother Dylan Efron recreated a “Mission Impossible” moment in an Instagram video, with Zac sneaking into the home and swiping a pass from an employee to gain entry.
He rolled along the floor until he found his grandfather, who was sitting in his room with a hat on ready to go.
“We’re coming Grandpa!” Efron captioned the video.
His brother played cameraman on the family adventure, commenting on the post that grandpa “just wanted to watch the Euro Cup with the boys.”
Zac has lovingly called his grandfather his “hero” and once posted a birthday message to him saying, “Happy 91st Bday to the Original Efron! The man who made it all possible! After the army-he married my beautiful Grandma Dotty, raised three young Efrons- one of whom is one heck of a guy- my dad.”
Zendaya is surprised by controversy over new ‘Space Jam’ look
Zendaya, who voices Lola Bunny in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” is surprised by the controversy over the redesign of Lola in order to make the character less sexualized.
“Lola [Bunny] was very sexualized,” director Malcolm D. Lee had told Entertainment Weekly of the character, back in March. “This is a kids’ movie, why is she in a crop top? It just felt unnecessary, but at the same time there’s a long history of that in cartoons. I understand people don’t want things to change, but I think we needed some evolution with her, not by objectifying her but by making her strong and still feminine.”
Of the new look Zendaya told EW she didn’t realize it was going to be such a big deal.
“I definitely know we love her, but I didn’t know it was going to be as much of a focus as it was,” she said. “But I understand, because she’s a lovable character. She’s very important, so I get it.”
She added that she understands why people wanted to preserve Lola’s look.
“She’s special to a lot of people and their childhoods and they’ve been able to grow up with her, so I get that sense of protection,” Zendaya said.
Mj Rodriguez becomes first out trans woman nominated for lead actress EmmyThe “Pose” star on Tuesday made Emmy history, becoming the first out trans woman to be nominated in the outstanding lead actress category for her role in the FX drama, GLAAD, a leading LGBTQ advocacy organization, told CNN. She is also the first out trans performer nominated in any lead acting category, according to the organization.
Rodriguez, who plays Blanca on the series, accounted for one of nine nominations earned by “Pose” this year.
