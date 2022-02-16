Dr. Dre talks Eminem taking a knee at Super Bowl
It was all good in the hood during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, according to Dr. Dre.
The uber producer, who performed along with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar Sunday, told TMZ there was no problem with Eminem taking a knee during the show.
The gesture was made famous by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick as an act of protest against police brutality and racial discrimination and there had been a report that the NFL requested that Eminem not do it.
“Em taking a knee that was Em doing that on his own,” Dr. Dre said of his protegee. “And there was no problem with that.”
‘Teen Wolf’ movie sequel reunites cast
“Teen Wolf” is getting the pack back together.
Paramount (formerly ViacomCBS) has announced the first joint production from MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television will be a full-length “Teen Wolf” movie.
The film will air on Paramount+ and will reunite original cast members Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig and Crystal Reed.
The movie’s cast will also include Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio and Dylan Sprayberry.
Viewers of the series will notice some original cast members are not on that list, notably Arden Cho, Tyler Hoechlin and Dylan O’Brien.
But Paramount has said more names will be forthcoming.
The popular “Teen Wolf” the series was loosely based on the 1985 film of the same name and ran for six seasons on MTV from 2011 to 2017.
Alec Baldwin and others named in wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of Halyna Hutchins
The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the set of the movie “Rust” last fall, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin, the film’s production companies, its producers, and other key members of the crew.
Hutchins was fatally shot last October during a rehearsal for a scene for the film, which was being shot near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting which occurred when Baldwin practiced a draw with a revolver and fired the weapon.
The lawsuit, filed in Santa Fe, alleges numerous industry standard violations by Baldwin and others charged with safety on the set, attorney Brian Panish announced in a news conference Tuesday.
The lawsuit claims the production companies and producers “cut corners” and “chose to hire the cheapest crew available,” specifically noting that they “knowingly hired a wholly unqualified armorer,” and required her to split time in a second role as assistant props master.
