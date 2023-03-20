Adam Sandler’s famous friends celebrate his Mark Twain Award
The stars came out for Adam Sandler’s big night.
Sandler is the 2023 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, which was awarded Sunday night at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall in Washington, DC.
Some of the actor’s famous friends — including Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Conan O’Brien and Chris Rock — were in attendance to celebrate the honor.
In his acceptance speech, Sandler reportedly joked that he is a man “who is now the proud owner of the 2023 Mark Twain Award for Athleticism, Sexual Prowess and Guitar Virtuosity.”
Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter earlier called Sandler a “remarkable artist.”
“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on SNL,” Rutter said. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing.”
Bruce Willis sings with his family in birthday tribute video from ex Demi Moore
Demi Moore has shared a touching message dedicated to her ex-husband Bruce Willis on his first birthday since being diagnosed with dementia.
Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.
On Sunday, the Hollywood actress offered fans a glimpse into the “Die Hard” actor’s 68th birthday celebrations by posting an Instagram video that showed Willis celebrating his day with Moore, his current wife Emma Heming Willis, his daughters and other family members.
“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today,” Moore captioned the clip, which showed Willis’ loved ones singing “Happy Birthday” to the retired actor. “Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”
After joining in with the singing, the “Die Hard” star was then seen blowing out candles on his birthday pie.
Earlier in the day, Heming Willis posted a candid message about caring for someone living with dementia, saying she was feeling grief and sadness. The couple married in 2009 and have two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.
“Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that’s what I’m doing,” she said in the short video. “But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”
Last month, Willis’ family announced that his speaking disorder, aphasia, had progressed into a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.
“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” they said in an update shared online.
— From wire reports
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.