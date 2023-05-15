Riley Keough pays Mother’s Day tribute to late mom Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough marked the first Mother’s Day since the death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley with a tribute to her.
Presley died in January after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest. She was 54.
On Sunday, Keough posted a photo on her verified Instagram account of Presley and her former husband and Keough’s father, musician Danny Keough, cradling the actress as an baby.
“Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for,” the caption reads.
Preslely was also the mother of twins Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood as well as a son, Benjamin Keough, who at the age of 27 in July 2020.
Keough has paid tribute to her mother before, including posting a photo of the last time they were together prior to Presley’s death.
The cause of Presley’s death is still pending further examination, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner.
Martha Stewart lands ‘historic’ Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
Martha Stewart is among the cover models for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
The lifestyle businesswoman, 81, is the oldest swimsuit model the magazine has featured, calling the fact “historic.”
“I like that picture,” Stewart said of her cover shot as she revealed it on Monday’s “Today” show.
Stewart posed in the Dominican Republic for the shoot and appears in a total of ten looks.
“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,’” Stewart said, adding, “And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”
In a tweet, Sports Illustrated called the cover “epic.”
“When we said this year was going to be epic, we meant it,” SI tweeted.
Jason Sudeikis says he changed his Ted Lasso character because of Donald Trump
Ted Lasso is a nicer character because of Donald Trump.
That’s according to star and creator Jason Sudeikis, who plays the loveable, folksy coach on the Apple TV+ series.
In an interview with The Guardian’s The Observer, Sudeikis said he was having dinner with his then romantic partner Olivia Wilde in 2015 when he “wondered if he could revisit a character called Ted Lasso that he had created for a comedy skit two years earlier.”
Lasso, according to Sudekis, was originally “belligerent.” Growing political tensions at the time inspired him to develop the character in a new direction.
— From wire reports
