Sam Ashgari says he and Britney Spears are staying ‘positive’ after pregnancy loss
Sam Ashgari is opening up about how he and Britney Spears are dealing with their pregnancy loss.
“We’re positive about it,” Ashgari told GQ.
“It’s something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby’s ready, it’ll come,” he said. “So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it’s a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby’s ready it’ll be the right time.”
Spears announced in April that they were having a baby and then revealed a few weeks later that she had experienced a miscarriage.
The actor/model/personal trainer, who got engaged to Spears in September 2021, talked to the publication about proposing to the superstar.
Jada Pinkett Smith hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock ‘have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile’
Jada Pinkett Smith briefly addressed the Oscars slap incident on Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk.”
Pinkett Smith’s husband, Will Smith, took to the stage at the Academy Awards in March and slapped presenter Chris Rock after he made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s close-cropped haircut.
The actress suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss.
On Her Facebook Watch show, Pinkett Smith had as a guest the mother of 12-year-old Rio Allred, who died by suicide after being bullied for having alopecia.
“This is a really important ‘Red Table Talk’ on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” Pinkett Smith said during the show. “I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”
Bobby Brown says Janet Jackson was ‘crush of my life’
Bobby Brown is happily married, but he still sounds a bit smitten with Janet Jackson.
“Janet was the crush of my life,” Brown said during his A&E two-night documentary, “Biography: Bobby Brown.”
“What was it about Janet?,” he said. “Everything. Her little smile, body, her dance moves, her little laugh.”
The doc included old footage of Brown saying during an interview with BET that he was “madly in love with her” and an interview with Jackson’s former boyfriend, producer/artist Jermaine Dupri, who said that while he dated Jackson, he would tease her about her relationship with Brown.
Brown said he and Jackson “loved each other’s company” but “didn’t have that long of a relationship.”
According to Brown, things didn’t work out “because she couldn’t be with a man like myself.”
