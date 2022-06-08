Kid Rock is unapologetic about his rant against Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar
Kid Rock had some fiery things to say about Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar years ago.
And he isn’t sorry about it.
The rocker told Fox host Tucker Carlson during an interview for “Life of a Rockstar: Kid Rock” that he has no regrets about the 2019 incident in which his alcohol-fueled, expletive-filled rant about the pair was reported on by TMZ.
“A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts,” Rock told Carlson. “I own what I said.”
Rock said he’s “not an Oprah Winfrey fan” and doesn’t “apologize to anybody.”
Kid Rock has been an ardent Trump supporter over the years.
‘Joker’ director teases sequel
Is that you “Joker: Folie à Deux?”
Todd Phillips, who directed and co-wrote 2019’s “Joker” starring Joaquin Phoenix, has seemingly confirmed that a sequel is in the works.
Phillips posted a photo on his verified Instagram account that looked to be a script titled “Joker: Folie à Deux” written by him and Scott Silver, who also co-wrote the 2019 film.
The next picture showed Phoenix reading the script.
“Joker” served as the origin story for the popular villain in the Batman universe.
The film was both a critical and commercial success.
♦ Phoenix won a best actor Academy Award for his portrayal of the title character, and Hildur Gunadóttir won an Oscar for best original score for the film.
Phillips also earned an Oscar nomination for best director and best adapted screenplay, the latter of which he shared with Silver.
No other information has been made public about the new film.
‘Black Adam’ trailer unveils Dwayne Johnson as DC’s latest antihero
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is hurtling straight into the action in the first trailer for DC’s latest blockbuster movie, “Black Adam.”
On Wednesday, DC released the two-minute clip, which stars the Hollywood titan and wrestling legend as the titular antihero, who is morally ambiguous with godlike abilities.
In the promo, the 5,000-year-old warrior is reborn in the modern world with superhuman strength and the ability to fly. The trailer for the DC Extended Universe film shows Black Adam punching a plane and even holding a rocket as it explodes.
The moral dilemma that Black Adam will face is established in the video as Pierce Brosnan‘s Dr. Fate says in a voiceover: “You have two choices. You can be the destroyer of this world, or you can be its savior.”
The trailer gives fans a glimpse of Black Adam’s backstory, revealing he was once a slave and has broken out of the tomb in which he has been imprisoned for 5,000 years.
