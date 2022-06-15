Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp and knows she’s not ‘a perfect victim’
Amber Heard is afraid of potentially being sued again by her ex-husband Johnny Depp — even as she admits to still loving him.
That was revealed in the second portion of Heard’s exclusive interview with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie, Heard’s first since the high-profile defamation trial between her and Depp.
The actress said “absolutely” when Gutherie asked her if, after everything, as she said in court during their defamation trial, she “still has love” for Depp.
“I love him. I loved him with all my heart,” Heard said. “And I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t.”
Bradley Cooper shares how Will Arnett helped him get sober
Bradley Cooper is opening up about his past drug and alcohol abuse and shared who helped him through some tough times.
Cooper said when he was feeling lost and dealing with addiction early in his career, it was fellow actor Will Arnett who helped him recover.
During a conversation on Arnett’s podcast ”Smartless,” which he co-hosts with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, Cooper talked about sharing an apartment with Arnett years ago. He said he lacked confidence and would try to mimic Arnett’s type of humor while socializing.
It didn’t always go over well.
♦ “Will was like, ‘Hey man, do you remember we had dinner the other night? How do you think that went?’” Cooper said. “I remember being at the dinner thinking I was so funny, and I thought these two guys who were my heroes thought that I was so funny. I was like ‘I thought it was great. I thought I was killing.’ Will Arnett was like, ‘You were a real ahole, man. You were a real ahole.’”
Arnett also told him to take his dogs out to use the bathroom.
Cooper said: “That was the first time I ever realized I had a problem with drugs and alcohol. The guy that I think is doing mean humor is telling me the truth and it changed my entire life.”
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt still ‘love’ each other 25 years after their split
They may have ended their engagement decades ago, but Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt still have love for each other.
The former couple sat down for a chat that was published on Paltrow’s Goop site. In honor of Father’s Day, Paltrow brought up her late father, TV director Bruce Paltrow, who died in 2002 after a battle with cancer.
“I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, ‘You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son,’” she said. “What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.