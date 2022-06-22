Michael J. Fox to be awarded honorary Oscar
Michael J. Fox will be honored by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for his contributions to film and his efforts to help cure Parkinson’s disease.
The actor will receive an honorary Oscar at this year’s Governors Awards, along with songwriter Diane Warren, and directors Euzhan Palcy and Peter Weir, the Academy announced Wednesday.
The Academy’s Board of Governors selected the honorees for their “indelible contributions to cinema and the world at large.”
Fox, who founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000 and was diagnosed with the disease in 1991, will receive the Academy’s Hersholt Humanitarian Award
“Fox’s tireless advocacy of research on Parkinson’s disease alongside his boundless optimism exemplifies the impact of one person in changing the future for millions,” Academy President David Rubin said in a statement.
Jury finds Bill Cosby liable in sexual battery case
A Los Angeles jury found embattled comedian Bill Cosby liable in a civil case brought by Judy Huth, a woman who claimed he sexually assaulted her as a teenager in the 1970s.
The jury, comprised of eight women and four men, awarded Huth $500,000 in damages. No punitive compensation was awarded.
Huth first filed the case in 2014, claiming sexual battery and both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The original filing stated that the incident happened in 1974 when Huth was 15 years old, but the timeline was later revised to 1975, when Huth was 16.
Through his lawyers, Cosby, 84, has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.
Kate Bush ‘really moved’ by ‘Running Up That Hill’ hitting No. 1
Kate Bush is “overwhelmed” by the renewed affection for her decades-old song, “Running Up That Hill.”
The singer posted a statement to her website about how the 1985 track is being played everywhere after being featured on the latest season of “Stranger Things.”
“The Duffer Brothers have created four extraordinary [seasons] of ‘Stranger Things’ in which the child actors have grown into young adults,” Bush wrote about Matt and Ross Duffer, who created the Netflix series.
She continued: “In this latest series, the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now. I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people’s hearts in a special way, at a time that’s incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people.”
Sadie Sink’s character, Max, listens to the track until her friends play it on repeat to help her find her way back.
“By featuring ‘Running Up That Hill’ in such a positive light, the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story,” Bush wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.