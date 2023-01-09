Lizzo says cancel culture has become ‘misused and misdirected’
Lizzo wants to discuss cancel culture.
The “About Damn Time” singer took to Twitter over the weekend to say that cancel culture has “become trendy, misused and misdirected,” and she hopes we will all “phase out of this” and focus on what’s really going on in the world.
She wrote: “This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation. There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected.”
Lizzo added that she hopes “we can phase out of this and focus our outrage on the real problems.”
Some commenters agreed, with one person writing, “I don’t want people to be canceled. I want people to be held accountableand to receive consequences according to the bad action/crime that they did. Is this too much to ask?”
Writer Ernest Owens tweeted at Lizzo that he has a book coming out on cancel culture, with his publisher tweeting they’d be happy to send Lizzo a copy.
“My debut book dropping next month explores this and more!” he wrote.
Ex-Sex Pistol John Lydon is bidding to represent Ireland in Eurovision Song Contest
Former Sex Pistols lead singer John Lydon, better known to many as Johnny Rotten, will compete to represent Ireland in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.
The punk legend will perform with his current band, Public Image Ltd (PiL), along with five other would-be contestants in a special Eurovision selection edition of Irish TV show “The Late Late Show” on February 3.
Ireland’s national broadcaster, RTÉ, will air the show, with national and international juries and a public vote deciding the winner.
Lydon, who was born in London to Irish parents, formed PiL after the Sex Pistols split in January 1978. The band has earned four UK Top 20 singles and four UK Top 20 albums.
In a bid to make it to Liverpool, England for the 67th edition of the annual Eurovision contest in May, the group said they will perform “the most personal piece of songwriting” that Lydon has ever shared.
Released Monday, the song “Hawaii” is a “love letter” to Lydon’s wife of nearly five decades, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer’s, the band said in statement.
“It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most,” Lydon said in the release. “It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”
Irish actor Rory Cowan, who is best known for his role as Rory Brown in the Irish TV sitcom “Mrs Brown’s Boys,” wrote on Twitter: “I really hope PIL win the National and #Eurovision. The song is good enough anyway but it’s going to raise so much awareness for #alzheimers.”
— From wire reports
