Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ actress, has died at age 47
Nicki Aycox, who played Meg Masters on the CW series “Supernatural,” died last week, her family announced.
Nicki Aycox, who played Meg Masters on the CW series “Supernatural,” died last week, her family announced.
She was 47.
Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, revealed the news on Facebook on Nov 17.
“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” she wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”
“Supernatural” show creator Eric Kripke took to Twitter to write, “Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”
A cause of death was not disclosed, but Aycox revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with leukemia.
“I want everyone to know I’m doing incredibly well and fighting my way thru chemo,” she wrote at the time.
