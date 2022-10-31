Bono reflects on his 40-year marriage to Ali Hewson
Bono’s new memoir, “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” isn’t just about his time and travels with U2. It’s about love.
Bono’s new memoir, “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” isn’t just about his time and travels with U2. It’s about love.
“I also wrote the book to explain to my family what I was doing with their life because it was they who permissioned me to be away with U2 or lobbying Congress,” the singer told the Sunday Times Magazine. “Ali gave me the chance and covered for me at home. So I’m not writing a rock’n’roll memoir, [or] an activist’s memoir, I’m not just writing a sojourner’s memoir, I’m trying to write a love letter to my wife.”
Bono and wife Ali Hewson wed in 1982. He counts her as one of his closest friends.
That’s actually how the pair met, as childhood school chums. Bono calls the woman he shares four children with “incredible.”
“She’s not just a mystery to me, by the way. She’s a mystery to her daughters, to her sons,” he said. “I mean, we’re all trying to get to know her. She’s endlessly fascinating. She’s ... full of mischief.”
A previously little known fact about Julia Roberts is now more widely known, thanks to social media.
It all started recently when a Twitter user shared a compilation video of Roberts, writing “Martin Luther King Jr. paying for her birth is still a little known fact that sends me.”
A few days later, in honor of Roberts’ 55th birthday on October 28, consultant Zara Rahim tweeted a clip of Roberts sharing the story about her birth with journalist Gayle King (no relation to Dr. King).
Roberts explained that Dr. King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, took care of the hospital expenses since her parents couldn’t pay the bill.
Oprah Winfrey wants
Oprah Winfrey is warning fans against falling victim to companies selling weight loss products using her name and image.
On Sunday, the 68-year-old former talk show host and media mogul took to Instagram to distance herself from gummies being sold online, saying she does not endorse edible weight loss products.
In the short video, Winfrey said she felt compelled to address the online scams after being approached five times in one week by people looking for weight loss gummies.
“I have nothing to do with weight loss gummies or diet pills and I don’t want you all taken advantage of by people misusing my name,” she told her 21.6 million Instagram followers.
Winfrey, who does have a partnership with and stake in WW International, the company formerly known as Weight Watchers, added in the video caption: “Fraud alert! Please don’t buy any weight loss gummies with my picture or name on them.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Moving sale! Household, some clothing/shoes. Misc., profe…
Toms Handyman Service Repairs, Remodeling & Additions…
Enter the October Free Gas Giveaway from Homerun Foods for a chance to win.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.