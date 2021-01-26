Elliot Page and Emma Portner say they are divorcing
Elliot Page and Emma Portner are getting divorced.
The couple announced the decision in a statement to CNN on Tuesday.
“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”
Their split comes three years after they announced that they tied the knot in 2018.
Portner, a Broadway Dance Center teacher, and the actor began dating in 2017.
The news comes two months after Page came out as transgender. At the time Portner posted a supportive message on Instagram, “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”
Dale Moss speaks out on breakup
Dale Moss has opened up about his broken engagement with Clare Crawley.
The couple made “Bachelorette” history this season after they fell in love and she withdrew from the show.
Moss and Crawley got engaged and former “Bachelor” contestant Tayshia Adams replaced her to finish the season.
But Moss recently announced that the engagement had ended and on Monday posted videos on the Instastory portion of his verified Instagram account, saying he finally felt “comfortable getting on here after having some time to process everything that’s gone on.”
“I know a lot of y’all have seen me smiling on social media and say I don’t seem as hurt or burdened by this, but that’s the farthest thing,” he said. “This time has sucked.”
Justin Timberlake doesn’t want to be ‘weirdly private’ about his kids
Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel want to keep their children out of the spotlight but for good reason.
Timberlake, who grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, recently appeared on actor Dax Shepard’s ”Armchair Expert” podcast and explained why he and Biel try to limit their children’s exposure to fame.
“I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we’re not weirdly private but we’re conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible,” he said. “And not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do.”
The couple, who welcomed their second son last year, rarely post any photos of their eldest son on social media and have yet to post photos of their newest addition.
— from wire reports
