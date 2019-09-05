Kevin Hart 911 call: ‘He’s not coherent at all’
As Kevin Hart recuperates from a car accident, reported audio of a 911 call is giving some insight into the seriousness of the crash.
In audio obtained by NBC’s “Today,” a woman who reportedly identified herself as Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, calls from their home seeking help for the actor in the moments after the crash.
“I don’t know what happened,” the caller says. “He’s just here. He’s not coherent at all.”
She also says the accident happened 20 minutes before outside of their gated community and that Hart “can’t move.”
CNN has not authenticated the audio which was provided to “Today.”
Hart was one of three people involved in a crash in Calabasas, California, early Sunday, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report obtained by CNN.
Hart and the driver, Jared Black, sustained back injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The third occupant did not suffer any substantial injuries, the report states.
Nicki Minaj announces retirement to ‘have my family,’ will wed soon
Forget “Pink Friday.” It looks to be a blue Thursday for Nicki Minaj fans.
The rapper and singer has Tweeted that she’s chosen to retire and “have my family.”
She added a note to her followers, asking them to “keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, [x] in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me” — a reference to her collaboration with Alicia Keys on a remix of the singer’s hit “Girl on Fire.”
Minaj recently told listeners of her “Queen Radio” show that she and boyfriend Kenneth Perry had applied for a marriage license and would be wed in “about 80 days.”
‘She Shed’ commercial star talks about life after playing ‘Cheryl’
Nicole J. Butler can tell you the exact moment her life was set to change.
The actress has written an essay for Huffington Post about being the star of the State Farm “She Shed” commercial that has become the beloved focus of much social media banter in recent months.
According to Butler, it was 4:37 p.m. on January 30, 2018 when her agent emailed her about auditioning for the role of Cheryl, a woman who calls State Farm after her outdoor shed catches fire as her husband Vincent tries to assure her it wasn’t arson.
For those who don’t know what a “she shed” is, neither did Butler.
“A quick internet search revealed that a ‘she shed’ is the female equivalent of a ‘man cave,’ only instead of being inside the house, it resides in the backyard,” Butler wrote. “Cool, I thought as I scrolled through Pinterest, nodding my approval at the array of brightly colored, creatively decorated sheds. Moments before, I hadn’t even known that she sheds were a thing and now, to my artsy eye, they’d become #goals.”
— From wire reports