Simon Cowell looks different after going vegan, losing weight
People have noticed that Simon Cowell is looking a bit different these days.
The “America’s Got Talent” judge has gone vegan and lost 20 pounds.
He told “Access Hollywood” this week that the diet change has been good for him.
“You feel better,” he said. “My memory’s better, I feel better, so I didn’t find it difficult. I can still drink beer, so I’m happy.”
The internet has noticed the change and asked about it. What the 59-year-old has said is he not only feels better, but he thinks he looks better.
“If I was on a one to 10 scale of being handsome, I was an eight and now I’ve gone to an 11,” he reportedly told The Sun earlier this year.
Patrick Swayze’s widow Lisa Niemi opens up about life with actor
Who doesn’t love Patrick Swayze in “Dirty Dancing,” or “Ghost” or “Road House?” Those movies made him a huge star.
But the real Swayze will soon be seen in “I Am Patrick Swayze,” a new documentary about his life made by the late actor’s wife, Lisa Niemi.
The actor’s widow spoke with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the movie’s release. Niemi discussed Swayze’s career and his 2009 death at the age of 57 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
“It’s the worst thing in the world to go through,” Niemi said of Swayze’s cancer fight. “You spend every day fighting for that person’s life. I know that he spent every day fighting for his own ... He survived 22 months, which was miraculous with the diagnosis that he received.”
Neimi also takes a look at Swayze’s struggles with alcohol and their separation for a time before he was diagnosed with cancer.
She says she still talks to him “every day.”
The documentary debuts at 9 p.m. on Aug. 18 on the Paramount Network. The day would have been the actor’s 67th birthday.
Nine labor unit nurses who were pregnant together have given birthNine nurses who work together and were pregnant together have now become mothers together.
The women, who work in the labor unit at Maine Medical Center in Portland, all had due dates between April and July.
The hospital announced the news in March on social media with a photo of eight of the nine expectant mothers, and the post was flooded with well-wishes.
New mom Lonnie Soucie said that the moms were all friends before this experience but that going through their pregnancies together has brought them closer together.
“We check in with each other daily, even if it’s at 3 a.m.,” Soucie said.
Now that all nine babies have been born, the moms — and kids — got together Aug. 8 in Brunswick for a keepsake photo, photographer Carly Murray said.
