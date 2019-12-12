Trump mocks famed teen climate activist Greta Thunberg in tweetPresident Donald Trump
on Thursday again publicly mocked teen climate crisis activist
, tweeting that the 16-year-old Swede who has inspired protesters worldwide has “anger management” issues.
Thunberg, who was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year earlier this week over Trump, has sternly castigated world leaders for not doing enough to combat the climate crisis.
“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Trump wrote Thursday morning.
Thunberg updated her Twitter bio to reflect Trump’s comments: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”
Michelle Obama surprises DC elementary public school with $100,000 and giftsMichelle Obama is spreading some holiday cheer, surprising students and teachers of an elementary school in Washington with a gift of $100,000, computers and a new basketball court courtesy of TV host Ellen DeGeneres.
In the segment of “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways,” the former first lady paid a visit to the Randle Highlands Elementary School in the southeast part of the city.
“Obama!” one little girl shouts out in excitement when Obama drops by her computer lab class.
“I stood still, I could not move,” Principal Kristie Edwards says of her shock in seeing the former first lady.
— From wire reports
‘Peloton wife’ actress blames her face for the ad backlashThe Peloton wife has spoken, and from now on, she’d like to be known as anything but the star of the controversial ad.
Actress Monica Ruiz sat with “Today” host Hoda Kotb to finally address the infamous commercial that became a cultural phenomenon coinciding with a massive tank in Peloton stock.
The ad, which showed Ruiz tirelessly vlogging a year’s worth of Peloton workouts after her husband gifted her the stationary bike, was called sexist, tone-deaf and alarming, to name a few.
Ruiz jokingly accepted the blame for that last part.
“Honestly, I think it was just my face. It was my fault,” she told Kotb. “My eyebrows look, like, worried?”
Now that she’s addressed the Peloton debacle, she’s ready to shirk it for good and get back to work.
“I hope that people can just see me as an actress,” she said. “That’s what I am. I hope people can remember that I’m not actually the Peloton lady and let me work other jobs.”
— From wire reports