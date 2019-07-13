R. Kelly arrested by feds on new charges
Singer R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago on Thursday night on federal sex crime charges, sources told CNN.
Kelly, 52, is charged with sex trafficking and attempting to influence a case in Atlanta, and was arrested while walking his dog, a source with knowledge of the arrest said.
A five-count indictment against Kelly was unsealed Friday in the Eastern District of New York. Kelly will appear in federal court in Brooklyn at a later date, a source with that district’s U.S. attorney’s office told CNN.
Kelly’s arrest comes after a 13-count indictment was returned Thursday in the Northern District of Illinois that includes child pornography and obstruction of justice charges, said Joseph Fitzpatrick, assistant US attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. It was also unsealed and available to the public Friday morning.
Kim Basinger joins protest against the dog meat trade in Seoul
One animal rights activist held a dead puppy outside South Korea’s Parliament in the capital Seoul on Friday, calling for an end to the dog meat industry.
A few meters away, a group of dog farmers ate meat from dogs they have reared, claiming it is their tradition and livelihood.
Dozens of policemen separate these two sharply contrasting faces of South Korea — evocative images of a decades-old practice of farming dogs for human consumption.
Injecting a bit of star power into their demonstration, actress Kim Basinger joined activists from animal rights group Last Chance for Animals Friday protesting against the dog meat trade on “dog meat day” or Boknal, a day when the meat was traditionally eaten in the country.
Ed Sheeran confirms he’s married
Ed Sheeran has revealed that he’s a married man.
The British singer-songwriter confirmed he wed his childhood friend, Cherry Seaborn, in an interview with iHeartRadio’s Charlamagne Tha God about his new collaboration album.
Sheeran said the two had tied the knot while discussing the lyrics of his new song with Eminem and 50 Cent, “Remember My Name,” in which he calls Seaborn his “wife.”
Sheeran said he had written those lyrics before he and Seaborn made their marriage official.
“It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” Sheeran said. “Someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out.”
The 28-year-old announced that he and Seaborn were engaged in January 2018.
The two have known each other since they were children, but they didn’t start dating until Sheeran invited her to Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July party in 2015, the singer told People Magazine.
— From wire reports