Kacey Musgraves says lawmakers ‘murderously ignore’ gun problem in America
Kacey Musgraves dedicated her Sunday night set at Lollapalooza “to everyone who has the bravery to even show up to a music festival,” a reference to the 2017 massacre at a Las Vegas country music fest, and this weekend’s two mass shootings El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
Before she performed her ballad, “Rainbow,” the singer invited the crowd to join her in yelling “somebody fing do something!”
The crowd’s roar was deafening.
She took to Twitter to call on President Trump make changes to gun laws.
“Don’t you hear us, @realDonaldTrump? Don’t you hear our pain? You have the power to become a hero. Why don’t you take it?” she wrote.
“For a man who clearly loves being well-liked, it’s indescribably mind-numbing to see him blatantly and murderously ignore doing ONE THING that would not only make people happy but would SAVE PEOPLE’S LIVES. True leaders don’t stand back and watch the world burn @realDonaldTrump,” Musgraves wrote in a subsequent tweet.
Khalid announces benefit concert for El Paso
One of the hottest artists in the music industry will perform in the wake of tragedy in his adopted hometown of El Paso, Texas.
Singer Khalid tweeted Monday that he plans to perform a concert to benefit those affected by Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso.
Khalid, 21, tweeted that “Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy.”
“Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking,” he wrote. “Singing ‘915’ and ‘city of El Paso’ on tour every night feels indescribable.”
“Over the past few days, I’ve been thinking of ways to help out and support the city,” Khalid tweeted. “I’m planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting. Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated.”
Jenna Bush Hager welcomes a son
Jenna Bush Hager, “Today’”co-host and daughter of former President George W. Bush, announced on Monday that she’s given birth to a son.
Henry Harold Hager, or Hal, for short, is her third child with husband Henry Hager — along with Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3. The boy is their first son — and George W. Bush’s first grandson.
Hal weighs 7 pounds and 5 ounces,
Hager called into the Today show on Monday to share the news, and said that the baby’s first name comes from her husband, and his middle name comes from her grandfather, Laura Bush’s father, Harold Welch.
His big sisters are already calling the baby ‘Hal pal,’ she said.
